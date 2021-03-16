US: Despite threats, foreign hackers didn’t disrupt election

U.S. officials say they found no evidence that foreign actors changed votes or otherwise disrupted the voting process in last November’s presidential election. That’s according to a government report released Tuesday, affirming the integrity of the contest won by President Joe Biden. But U.S. officials say they did track a “broader array” of foreign countries that took steps to influence the election than in past cycles. The report from the Office of the Director of National Intelligence says Russian President Vladimir Putin authorized influence operations aimed at harming Biden’s candidacy and supporting Republican Donald Trump, the incumbent, but Russians did not hack election infrastructure.