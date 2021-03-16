Warm, but unsettled into the second half of the work week

Relatively quiet weather is in store for tonight and tomorrow, but a strong frontal system looks to bring showers and thunderstorms by Wednesday evening.

Tonight, we can expect just some lingering low clouds and areas of fog. With southwesterly flow, temps should stay above freezing overnight, bottoming out in the 40s. There is the slim chance for a stray shower or two, but most will stay dry.

Tomorrow looks similar to today, just even warmer! Strong southerly winds (occasionally gusting over 20 MPH) look possible throughout the day Wednesday. Temps tomorrow afternoon should therefore be above normal, in the mid to upper 60s for most, if not the low 70s for some. Besides lots of clouds, most of the day looks dry. By the late afternoon, we could see a few isolated showers as low pressure nears our area from the west.

Late Wednesday night, and on and off through the day Thursday, wide spread rain is expected. Not only are we expecting on and off rounds of showers, but a few thunderstorms could be in the mix too.

With that being said, as of now, the STORM PREDICTION CENTER has our area under a slight risk for a few stronger or severe storms that could pop up sometime on Thursday. Heavy rain, isolated flooding, gusty winds, and even a few rotating storms cannot be ruled out.

The front looks to clear our quickly, and rain should taper into Thursday evening. We look dry, but cooler as we approach the start of Spring this Saturday.