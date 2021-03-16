Winter Weather Advisory until TUE 11:00 AM EDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Charleston, WV

Southeast Pocahontas County

…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM EDT THIS

MORNING…

* WHAT…Mixed precipitation expected, but mainly freezing rain

and light snow. Total snow accumulations of up to one inch and

ice accumulations of around one tenth of an inch.

* WHERE…Southeast Webster, Southeast Pocahontas and Southeast

Randolph Counties.

* WHEN…Until 11 AM EDT Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous

conditions could impact the morning commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

