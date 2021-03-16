Skip to Content

Winter Weather Advisory until TUE 11:00 AM EDT

Updated
Last updated today at 10:23 am
6:47 am Weather AlertsWx Alert - Pocahontas

Issued by National Weather Service – Charleston, WV

Northwest Pocahontas County

…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM EDT THIS
MORNING…

* WHAT…Mixed precipitation expected, but mainly freezing rain
and light snow. Total snow accumulations of up to one inch and
ice accumulations of around one tenth of an inch.

* WHERE…Northwest Pocahontas County.

* WHEN…Until 11 AM EDT Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

Additional information can be found at
https://www.weather.gov/rlx as well as on our Facebook and
Twitter pages.

&&

wvvaweather

More Stories

Skip to content