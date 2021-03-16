Winter Weather Advisory until TUE 11:00 AM EDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Roanoke/Blacksburg, VA

Eastern Greenbrier County

…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM EDT THIS

MORNING…

* WHAT…Light freezing rain. Total ice accumulation of a light

glaze.

* WHERE…Western Greenbrier and Eastern Greenbrier Counties.

* WHEN…Until 11 AM EDT this morning.

* IMPACTS…The hazardous conditions could impact the morning

commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

A Winter Weather Advisory means that periods of snow…sleet…or

freezing rain will cause travel difficulties. Be prepared for

slippery roads and limited visibilities…and use caution while

driving.

Please report snow, sleet or ice accumulations via email at

rnk.skywarn@noaa.gov or by calling the National Weather Service

toll free at…1…866…2 1 5…4 3 2 4. Leave a message with

your observation and the specific location where it occurred. You

can also post your report to National Weather Service Blacksburg

Facebook page and on Twitter.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

&&