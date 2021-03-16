Winter Weather Advisory until TUE 11:00 AM EDT

Winter Weather Advisory until TUE 11:00 AM EDTUpdated
Issued by National Weather Service – Roanoke/Blacksburg, VA
Eastern Greenbrier County
…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM EDT THIS
MORNING…
* WHAT…Light freezing rain. Total ice accumulation of a light
glaze.
* WHERE…Western Greenbrier and Eastern Greenbrier Counties.
* WHEN…Until 11 AM EDT this morning.
* IMPACTS…The hazardous conditions could impact the morning
commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
A Winter Weather Advisory means that periods of snow…sleet…or
freezing rain will cause travel difficulties. Be prepared for
slippery roads and limited visibilities…and use caution while
driving.
Please report snow, sleet or ice accumulations via email at
rnk.skywarn@noaa.gov or by calling the National Weather Service
toll free at…1…866…2 1 5…4 3 2 4. Leave a message with
your observation and the specific location where it occurred. You
can also post your report to National Weather Service Blacksburg
Facebook page and on Twitter.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
&&