A trio of area teams victorious at Par Mar Shootout, Lady Mavs win at home

(WVVA) - Three area boys teams returned home from the Par Mar Stores Shootout in Institute with wins, while the James Monroe girls grab another Class A victory over Greenbrier West.

Greater Beckley Christian battled Magnolia early in the afternoon, coming out on top 65-58.

The Woodrow Wilson Flying Eagles earn their second win of the season over Class AAA No. 3 Nitro, 63-50. Senior Ben Gilliam becomes just the third player in school history with at least 500 points and 500 rebounds.

In the morning session, Greenbrier West toppled the top-ranked team in Class AA, Williamstown, 67-66.

In the girls game, the Lady Mavericks shut down the Lady Cavaliers in Lindside, 59-26.

Back in Institute, Huntington uses a huge second half to fuel a win over the Lady Flying Eagles, 73-38.