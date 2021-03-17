AP source: Jags trade oft-injured Oliver to Ravens for pick

A person familiar with negotiations says the Jacksonville Jaguars have traded oft-injured tight end Josh Oliver to the Baltimore Ravens for a conditional pick in 2022. Oliver is a 2019 third-round draft pick who has been limited to four games in two seasons. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because neither side has confirmed the trade. The person said the pick will become a seventh-rounder if Oliver makes Baltimore’s 53-man roster this year. It’s a fresh start for Oliver, who has missed time with foot, back and hamstring injuries.