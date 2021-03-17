AP source: Washington adding CB Jackson on $42M, 3-year deal

The Washington Football Team has dipped into the free agent pool and spent significant money to fill a void at cornerback. The team agreed to sign William Jackson to a contract worth $42 million over three years with $26 million guaranteed, according to a person with knowledge of the deal. Jackson replaces Ronald Darby, who left to sign with the Denver Broncos. Washington also re-signed reserve running back Lamar Miller to a one-year contract. Earlier this week, the team agreed to sign veteran quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick. Washington went into free agency with almost $39 million in cap space, among the most in the NFL.