Bluefield State College receives $50,000 scholarship endowment from Alpha Kappa Alpha

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - Bluefield State College received a $50,000 scholarship endowment as well as a food pantry donation from Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority.

The sorority's goal is to help students on HBCU campuses remain in school and complete their degree.

Alpha Kappa Alpha began their monetary food pantry donations to Bluefield State College at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic to ensure no student goes hungry.

The pantry donation will be given to the Bluefield State College Alumni Association each semester.

