BMW ramping up move into electric cars

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — German automaker BMW is stepping up its push into electric transportation. The carmaker said Wednesday that it is aiming to make half of its sales from battery-powered models by 2030. The company underlined the point by unveiling a new all-electric model three months ahead of plan. However, BMW declined to follow General Motors and other automakers in saying it would completely phase out internal combustion cars by a specific date. Instead, the Munich-based carmaker said it would adjust production among battery, hybrid and efficient internal combustion engines as different parts of the world adopt cars that produce zero emissions at different speeds.