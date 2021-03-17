China blasts US ‘evil past of genocide’ at UN rights body

GENEVA (AP) — China has blasted the human rights record of the United States, citing what it called U.S. failures against COVID-19 that cost “hundreds of thousands of lives” as well as racial discrimination, police brutality and an “evil past of genocide.” Jiang Duan, a counsellor at the Chinese mission in Geneva, voiced the criticism Wednesday at the end of an examination of the rights record of the U.S. at the Human Rights Council. It was part of a regular review faced by all countries at the United Nations’ top human rights body.