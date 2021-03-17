Council calls for Indiana mayor’s job after profane message

MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. (AP) — A northwestern Indiana city council has unanimously approved a resolution asking the city’s mayor to resign and expressing no confidence in his ability to lead after he made profanity-laced remarks about a Black pastor. All nine members of the Michigan City Council sponsored the resolution approved Tuesday night. The pastor, Rev. James Lane, last week publicly released a voicemail message Parry left for him in which the Republican mayor declined to meet with Lane and a task force seeking a meeting over Parry’s recent public admonishment of his Black police chief. Parry told the City Council that he is “not a quitter.”