English soccer inquiry recommendations to stop sexual abuse

LONDON (AP) — The legal team which conducted an inquiry into sexual abuse in England between 1970 and 2005 has made recommendations to protect youngsters in soccer. The recommendations include telling the Football Association to make arrangements to encourage all parents or carers to receive safeguarding training. A member of the FA’s board should be assigned the role of children’s safeguarding champion. Professional clubs should have safeguarding officers who reports on a regular basis to the board. Spot checks should be widened on grassroots clubs to review the clubs’ safeguarding policies, including overnight stays, away travel and trips and use of social media.