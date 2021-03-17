EU chief says AstraZeneca shortfalls slow vaccine campaign

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union’s chief executive is criticizing Anglo-Swedish vaccine-maker AstraZeneca for causing delays in Europe’s coronavirus vaccination campaign. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen says the company is not fulfilling its promises of producing vaccine doses. She warns that the EU is weighing export bans to ensure supplies. Von der Leyen said AstraZeneca “has unfortunately under-produced and under-delivered.” AstraZeneca also has had to deal with reports of dangerous blood clots in some recipients of its shot, although the company and international regulators say there is no evidence the vaccine is to blame. The EU’s drug regulator insisted Tuesday that there is “no indication” it does so, and von der Leyen said she trusts AstraZeneca and the vaccines.