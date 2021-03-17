Ex-Olympian pleads not guilty to molesting boys at camp

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (AP) — A former Olympian and longtime track coach has pleaded not guilty to sexually molesting boys while working at a sports camp in western Massachusetts in the 1970s. Sixty-nine-year-old Conrad Mainwaring of Los Angeles was ordered held on $200,000 bail at his arraignment Tuesday. Massachusetts authorities started investigating after a 2019 ESPN report in which more than 50 men alleged Mainwaring abused them. Mainwaring was a hurdler who represented Antigua and Barbuda in the 1976 Summer Olympics in Montreal. His attorney says that they are old allegations and that his client is entitled to a fair trial. Mainwaring declined to comment after the hearing.