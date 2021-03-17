Fox hits game-winner over Beal, Kings beat Wizards 121-119

WASHINGTON (AP) — De’Aaron Fox scored 28 points and hit a jumper over Bradley Beal with 0.7 seconds remaining to give the Sacramento Kings a 121-119 victory over the Washington Wizards. Harrison Barnes and Richaun Holmes each added 18 points for Sacramento, which got its first win in the third of a six-game East Coast trip. The Kings have gone 4-4 since a nine-game slide that spanned most of February. Russell Westbrook had 26 points, 14 rebounds and 10 assists for the Wizards, who have lost five straight since the All-Star break, the last four of those at home.