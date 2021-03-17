Germany plans legislation to ban so-called ‘enemy lists’

BERLIN (AP) — The German government has unveiled draft legislation that would criminalize the distribution of lists naming people as potential targets for intimidation or violent action. Numerous so-called enemy lists have circulated in far-right online forums in recent years. Some contained private information and threats such a “we’ll get you all.” Justice Minister Christine Lambrecht said Wednesday the measure is intended to better protect people from intimidation, including local politicians who have faced hate-filled comments and death threats. Walter Luebcke, a politician in the Kassel region and member of Chancellor Angela Merkel’s party, appeared on such lists before he was shot dead on his porch by a neo-Nazi in 2019.