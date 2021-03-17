Gonzaga riding offensive efficiency through perfect season

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Gonzaga has turned into an offensive juggernaut through a combination of roster continuity, discipline and adaptability. The Bulldogs are on pace to be one of the best offensive teams in college basketball history as they head into the NCAA Tournament undefeated. Gonzaga attacks quickly in transition and runs a motion-based half-court offense that forces opponents to make difficult choices. The Zags run few plays but have multiple options off each and players who know how to read and react to make the right decision.