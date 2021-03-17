In Pennsylvania, Biden showcases aid to small businesses

CHESTER, Pa. (AP) — President Joe Biden has visited a small, minority-owned business in suburban Philadelphia to showcase his $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package. He underscored that the huge relief package was passed without any help from Republican lawmakers as he sought to highlight how the bill will help small businesses imperiled by the public health crisis. The visit to Smith Flooring, Inc. was Biden’s first stop in an ongoing administration roadshow to publicize, and take credit, for the virus relief package. Vice President Kamala Harris and her husband Doug Emhoff delivered a similar message during stops in Colorado.