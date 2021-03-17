Iran’s final report on Ukraine jet crash blames human error

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Iran’s civil aviation agency has released its final report on the downing last year of a Ukrainian passenger plane that killed 176 people. The report published on Wednesday reveals no new details about the January 2020 shootdown that provoked outrage from affected countries and concerns from U.N. investigators. Iran denied its role for three days despite mounting evidence, before acknowledging that its forces mistakenly shot down the Ukrainian jetliner with two surface-to-air missiles. Iranian authorities blamed an air defense operator who they said mistook the aircraft for an American cruise missile. The U.S. and Iran were at the time teetering on the edge of war.