Lawyer says authorities disregarded Huawei exec’s rights

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — A lawyer for Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou is accusing officials involved in her arrest of negligence. He argues there was “deliberate and flagrant″ disregard for her rights. Tony Paisana made the remarks at the start of a British Columbia. Supreme Court hearing on arguments alleging there was misconduct by Canadian and U.S. officials involved in her arrest over two years ago. Meng’s legal team is trying to convince the judge overseeing her extradition case to order a stay of proceedings on the basis that she was subjected to an abuse of process. Canada arrested the daughter of Huawei’s founder in late 2018.