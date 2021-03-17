Lucky forecast for St. Patrick’s Day; active weather swings through for Thursday

Another day where clouds will fill the sky, but we stay dry until tonight. Our forecast today is a lucky one as temperatures will be well above seasonable. Highs will head into the 60s and 70s bringing another spring-like day.

This morning only thing we need to be aware of is some patchy fog building in. Winds today will be calmer coming out of the south at 5-10 MPH with gusts around 15 MPH at times.

A low pressure system over to our southwest is providing a dangerous weather set up for the deep south. This system will approach our area starting tonight.

Tonight the warm front crosses which will bring rain showers. Cold front crosses our area Thursday bringing the severe/active components for thunderstorm formation.

Main threats for now are damaging winds and even some large hail. Rotation/a spin up is not zero! The Storm Prediction Center has our area under a SLIGHT Risk (2/5) for severe weather on Thursday meaning a few isolated severe thunderstorms are possible.

Another thing we are looking out for is heavy rain that could lead to isolated flooding.

TIMING for Thursday's setup:

Scattered showers and a few rumbles of thunder are possible overnight and into Thursday morning. Strong to severe thunderstorms are possible to start in the afternoon after lunchtime (1PM) and continue after sunset (7PM). Mainly depends on the timing of the cold front!

While severe weather may not occur in all of our viewing area, it's a good idea to have a way to receive weather alerts!

Friday and into the weekend:

Afterwards expect cooler temperatures to close the work week. With any moisture leftover on Friday we could even witness a wintry mix! Highs on Friday back into the 40s with lows in the 20s and 30s.

High pressure builds in for the weekend just in time for spring. Shower chances are non-existent this weekend and into the first part of the next work week. Temperatures head back into the 50s.