Mars rover sends back grinding, squealing sounds of driving

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — NASA’s newest Mars rover has sent back the first-ever sounds of driving on the red planet. The grinding, clanking, banging noises are part of a 16-minute raw audio feed released Wednesday by Jet Propulsion Laboratory. Good thing it’s not a car here on Earth. Otherwise, says one Perseverance rover team member, you might want to call a tow truck. Perseverance’s six wheels are made of metal, thus all the strange bangs and other noises. The rover landed Feb. 18 near an ancient river delta to search for signs of past microscopic life.