Mexican legislator stripped of post after ‘whores’ comment

MEXICO CITY (AP) — A Mexican state legislator has been stripped of his leadership post after he was heard on tape saying he could spend government funds any way he wanted, “even on whores.” The conservative National Action Party said Wednesday that Javier Estrada Cárdenas had been stripped of his position as the party’s legislative leader in the western state of Michoacan. In a tape of an official meeting from November, Estrada Cárdenas can be heard saying, “I can spend the money with whoever I want, even with whores.” He was apparently angry at the time about a state audit of spending by legislators. Estrada Cárdenas issued a public apology, saying, “I have committed a very serious mistake.”