Mini parade of rescued young sea turtles released into Gulf

GRAND ISLE, La. (AP) — A small parade of rescued young sea turtles has headed into the Gulf of Mexico from Louisiana. The release is a bright note in a tough season for sea turtles. The 13 released Monday at Grand Isle were among more than 1,100 cold-stunned since fall in New England, where experts say climate change contributes to such events. Many thousands were cold-stunned in Texas in February. Sea turtles get cold-stunned when the water around them chills down so fast they can’t swim to warmer waters. Those released this week were Kemp’s ridley sea turtles, like most of those injured in New England. They are the smallest and most endangered sea turtles.