Myanmar protesters don’t relent in face of deadly crackdown

YANGON, Myanmar (AP) — Protesters against the military takeover in Myanmar were not relenting as the deadly crackdown on peaceful demonstrations took an increasing toll. A verified, independent toll counts 200 deaths since the Feb. 1 coup. The Assistance Association for Political Prisoners says the junta has targeted people indiscriminately, some died due to being tortured, and some bodies were dragged away and not returned to their families. Peaceful protests were reported in several outlying locations, but the extent in Yangon was hard to gauge as the government further restricted communications. Yangon is the biggest city and parts of it are now under martial law.