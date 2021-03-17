Nordstrom launches livestream selling, popular in China

NEW YORK (AP) — Upscale department store chain Nordstrom is getting into livestream selling, the latest U.S. retailer to jump on the trend that has been already popular in China. The move is part of the company’s overall strategy to shift more of its business online. Livestream selling is taking off in the U.S., ushering in a new way for Americans to shop online. Instead of searching for what they want, they pick up their phones, sit back, and click to buy if they like what they see. Nordstrom will kick off its livestreaming channel with a Burberry virtual styling event on Thursday, presented by stylist Jose Ramon Reyes.