Patient, relentless Underwood has top-seeded Illini rolling

Top-seeded Illinois is rolling under fourth-year coach Brad Underwood. The Illini head into the NCAA Tournament having won 13 of 14 games, including a thrilling victory over Ohio State in the Big Ten title game. The giddy celebration was the payoff for years of hard work. Underwood’s tenure at Illinois began with an upset loss to Eastern Illinois back in 2017. He says patience and hard work have keyed the program’s turnaround. The Illini open the tournament against 16th-seeded Drexel. Houston is the No. 2 seed and West Virginia the third seed in the Midwest Region.