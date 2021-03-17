Pilot who helped Maduro allies evade US sanctions sentenced

MIAMI (AP) — A Miami-based pilot who arranged chartered flights to Russia and elsewhere for top allies of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro has been sentenced to more than four years in prison. The Venezuelan-born Victor Mones in January pled guilty in Manhattan federal court to the charges of breaking U.S. sanctions against his former Venezuelan Vice President Tareck El Aissami and his alleged frontman. To avoid detection, Mones and his co-conspirators allegedly used code names, falsified flight manifests and received cash flown into the United States from Venezuela. Prosecutors in court Wednesday argued for an stiffer sentence.