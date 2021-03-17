Polish state websites hacked and used to spread false info

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Two Polish government websites have been hacked and used briefly to spread false information about a non-existent radioactive threat. A Polish government official said the hacking Wednesday had the hallmarks of a Russian cyberattack. The two state websites briefly carried false information about a non-existent nuclear waste leak coming from neighboring Lithuania threatening Poland. In addition, the Twitter account of a journalist who often writes about Russian and eastern European affairs was also hacked and used to further spread the information. The spokesman for the Polish secret services said “the whole story looked like a typical Russian attempt” to sow suspicions and divisions among Western allies.