Rainelle man faces five possession charges

GREENBRIER COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) - The Greenbrier County Sheriff's Office initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle that led to a drug arrest early Wednesday morning.

After being stopped near the intersection of Route 60 and the James River Kanawha Turnpike, suspect Chet Gunder began to flee on foot.

Gunder was caught and taken into police custody.

He was found to be in possession of two handguns and over 100 grams of methamphetamine, 7.6 grams of heroin, 2.3 grams of marijuana, 3 LSD stamps, 6 grams of MDMA and digital scales.

Gunder was charged with five counts of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver and fleeing on foot. He is being held at Southern Regional Jail.