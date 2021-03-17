Ravens lineman arrested in Virginia for property destruction

ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) — A Baltimore Ravens defensive lineman has been arrested in Northern Virginia after police say he tried to break into parked cars. Arlington County Police say Broderick Washington of Baltimore was charged with destruction of property, both as a felony and a misdemeanor, and tampering with a vehicle. Online court records show he is free on bail and will be arraigned March 31. A police report issued on Monday says officers were called to an apartment complex off Interstate 395 Sunday at 4:20 a.m. Police say Washington damaged five vehicles as well as the door and window to a residential building. Washington was a fifth-round draft choice last year out of Texas Tech. He played in eight games.