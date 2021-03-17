Republicans seize on immigration as border crossings surge

WASHINGTON (AP) — Republicans still divided over former President Donald Trump’s legacy are seizing on his signature campaign issue: immigration. The GOP is leaning in on the highly charged issue amid a spike in border crossing that are straining U.S. facilities. They are blaming Biden for rolling back many of Trump’s hardline policies and taking a kinder tone. The push comes as Republicans contend with President Joe Biden’s early popularity, good news about vaccinations, and Americans’ embrace of the COVID relief bill that they opposed. It’s an issue that some believe could help unite the party as they head into the 2022 midterm elections.