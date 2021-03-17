Richmond rallies to win opening game of NIT 76-66

DENTON, Texas (AP) — Jacob Gilyard and Tyler Burton scored 18 points each and Richmond overcame the absence of their top two scorers to beat Toledo 76-66 in the opening game of the NIT Tournament. The Spiders were without Blake Francis and Grant Golden, both out with injuries. Nathan Cayo scored seven points in a 9-0 run that gave Richmond the lead for good and a 3-pointer by Gilyard with 1:35 remaining made it a nine-point lead. Ryan Rollins scored 18 points to lead Toledo. Richmond will play next on March 25 in a quarterfinal.