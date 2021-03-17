Roadblocks emerge for West Virginia income tax cut proposal

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia business groups are opposing key parts of Republican Gov. Jim Justice’s proposal to cut the personal income tax because it includes other tax hikes. On top of those concerns, Republicans are worried that the federal stimulus package stymies their ability to enact tax reform this year. The roadblocks come as the legislature has less than a month before its annual 60-day session concludes on April 10. Republicans are also battling a provision in the $1.9 trillion federal stimulus package that bars relief funds from being used to directly or indirectly offset a tax cut. Some worry it could derail tax reform this year.