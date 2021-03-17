San Francisco police arrest 3 in recent Chinatown attack

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — San Francisco police have arrested three men in connection with a brazen attack on a 67-year-old man inside a laundromat in Chinatown last month, one of several recent attacks on elderly Asian Americans in the Bay Area. The victim, whose identity has not been released, was seated on a chair inside the laundromat on the evening of Feb. 23, when three men threw him to the floor, assaulted and robbed him and fled, according to the police and surveillance footage of the attack. The victim was treated for injuries that were not life-threatening. Earlier Wednesday, police announced they were increasing patrols in Asian neighborhoods, after the deadly Georgia shootings that left six Asian women and two others dead and the surge of violence in the Bay area.