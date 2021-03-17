Severe Weather Awareness: staying safe before and during the storms

The two Virginias has experience when it comes to severe weather, but flash flooding is our number one threat to both lives and property.

This usually comes from thunderstorms or sustained heavy rainfall. A lot of people in the mountains of the two Virginias live in low-lying areas, where water can collect and rise very quickly.

Getting to high ground quickly is the key to survival, however, the number one cause of flood related deaths is drivers attempting to cross flooded roadways, ignoring repeated warnings against it.

National Weather Service officials tell WVVA that it only takes 6-8 inches of water to lift vehicles and sweep them away.

Severe thunderstorms can also produce powerful straight line winds, registering 60 MPH or stronger. Shelter is the best defense against those strong storms said National Weather Service Representative Steve Keighton.

"You have to be indoors, in a sturdy building and again away from exterior walls (in) any severe thunderstorm warning." Steve Keighton, Acting Meteorologist in Charge at the NWS in Blacksburg, VA

Keighton adds knowing terminology can guide your safety decisions. There is a difference between watches and warnings.

"If a watch is issued this means conditions are favorable, the threat is there, you need to really be vigilant and be ready to receive warnings and then think about what you need to do to be safe. If a tornado warning for example is issued, that means immediately there is a threat. So that means you need to take cover right away." Steve Keighton, Acting Meteorologist in Charge at the NWS in Blacksburg, VA





Taking cover from a tornado includes getting into a basement or entering a room away from any exterior walls at the lowest level of your home.

There's more than one way to receive severe weather alerts, including smart phones, tv stations, a NOAA weather radio, or even communication from family and friends.

For more tips on staying safe during severe weather, click here.