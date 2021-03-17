Showers move back in tonight, some severe storms possible on Thursday

A strong frontal system will head our way as we head into the overnight hours and toward Thursday. For most of tonight, we look quiet, with just increasing clouds. Lows will be mild with strong southerly wind flow out ahead of this system- holding in the 50s for most overnight. Especially by midnight and after, wide-spread rain will develop as the warm frontal part of this system swings in.

Thursday will bring lots of clouds, some peeks of sun, and scattered showers & thunderstorms throughout the course of the day. Highs will top off in the 60s for most.

If enough sun is able to break out before the cold front part of this system moves in, we could see some strong to severe t-storms re-develop into the afternoon and evening, especially anywhere between the hours of 1PM tomorrow afternoon and 9PM tomorrow night.

According to the SPC, our area is under a SLIGHT RISK THURSDAY for a few severe storms that could produce isolated wind gusts over 58 MPH, large hail, or even isolated rotation/tornadoes. STAY WEATHER AWARE!

Isolated power outages, along with downed trees/limbs can't be ruled out with this incoming system, stay safe! There will also be the threat of localized flooding due to torrential rain, especially in any t-storms.

As the system exits on Friday, we could have a few snow showers mix in on the back-side of this system into the end of the work week, but at this point, it does not look significant. We should be drying again into the start of Spring this Saturday....make sure to tune in to WVVA News at 5,6,10 (CW) and 11 PM for the latest full forecast!