Tennessee State getting big kick out Zita’s performances

Tennessee State placekicker Antonio Zita is probably making some Power Five coaches wonder how he never made it on their recruiting radar. Zita earned his second consecutive Ohio Valley Conference special teams player of the week award after booming field goals of 51 and 62 yards and then connecting on a chip shot from 35 yards as time expired to give the Tigers a 21-20 victory against Eastern Illinois. The 62-yarder is one yard shy of the longest in FCS history of 63 yards. For his career, he’s been good on 40 of 48 field goal attempts.