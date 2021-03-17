Tuesday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Bridgeport 87, Grafton 69
Brooke 84, Cameron 61
Cabell Midland 97, Riverside 41
Capital 86, Hurricane 52
Clay County 80, Gilmer County 44
Cross Lanes Christian 68, Hannan 42
Herbert Hoover 72, Wayne 39
Liberty Raleigh 73, Summers County 44
Lincoln County 54, Lewis County 41
Logan 68, Chapmanville 42
Madonna 87, Valley Wetzel 42
Notre Dame 58, Wheeling Central 47
Poca 69, Shady Spring 58
Ritchie County 66, Wirt County 42
Roane County 77, Calhoun County 36
South Charleston 62, St. Albans 54, 2OT
South Harrison 67, Braxton County 66
Spring Valley 64, Parkersburg 58
Tolsia 66, Van 38
Tug Valley 87, Tolsia 72
Tyler Consolidated 64, Wahama 48
Westside 53, Wyoming East 48
Wheeling Park 69, Weir 35
Williamstown 56, Ravenswood 35
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Cabell Midland 77, Riverside 16
Cameron 47, Valley Wetzel 16
Capital 53, Hurricane 36
Greenbrier East 66, Princeton 57
James Monroe 62, Mount View 24
Lincoln County 64, Lewis County 62
Morgantown 54, University 37
Musselman 35, Spring Mills 28
Ripley 51, Scott 17
River View 50, Greenbrier West 25
South Charleston 60, St. Albans 47
Wyoming East 52, Summers County 37
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/