Tuesday’s Scores

12:11 am West Virginia sports from the Associated Press

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Bridgeport 87, Grafton 69

Brooke 84, Cameron 61

Cabell Midland 97, Riverside 41

Capital 86, Hurricane 52

Clay County 80, Gilmer County 44

Cross Lanes Christian 68, Hannan 42

Herbert Hoover 72, Wayne 39

Liberty Raleigh 73, Summers County 44

Lincoln County 54, Lewis County 41

Logan 68, Chapmanville 42

Madonna 87, Valley Wetzel 42

Notre Dame 58, Wheeling Central 47

Poca 69, Shady Spring 58

Ritchie County 66, Wirt County 42

Roane County 77, Calhoun County 36

South Charleston 62, St. Albans 54, 2OT

South Harrison 67, Braxton County 66

Spring Valley 64, Parkersburg 58

Tolsia 66, Van 38

Tug Valley 87, Tolsia 72

Tyler Consolidated 64, Wahama 48

Westside 53, Wyoming East 48

Wheeling Park 69, Weir 35

Williamstown 56, Ravenswood 35

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Cabell Midland 77, Riverside 16

Cameron 47, Valley Wetzel 16

Capital 53, Hurricane 36

Greenbrier East 66, Princeton 57

James Monroe 62, Mount View 24

Lincoln County 64, Lewis County 62

Morgantown 54, University 37

Musselman 35, Spring Mills 28

Ripley 51, Scott 17

River View 50, Greenbrier West 25

South Charleston 60, St. Albans 47

Wyoming East 52, Summers County 37

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

