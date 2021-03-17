UK foreign secretary: Democracy in retreat around the world

LONDON (AP) — Britain’s foreign secretary says democracy is “in retreat” around the world and facing its greatest threat since the end of the Cold War. Dominic Raab was making a keynote speech Wednesday describing the U.K.’s aspirations to be a leading power on the world stage post-Brexit. The speech to the Aspen Security Forum in the U.S. sought to underline how Britain could be a “force for good” through its economic, military, diplomatic and cultural clout. But Raab and Prime Minister Boris Johnson are beset with criticism for stating Britain wants to keep pursuing trade links with China and other countries with poor human rights records.