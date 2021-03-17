We’re back! NCAA bids mean a bit more to 4 teams after ’20

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Winthrop coach Pat Kelsey understands his Eagles made the NCAA Tournament the hard way. The team was among a dozen schools who’d punched tickets to the 2020 NCAAs before COVID-19 ended the event last March. The Eagles are back this year, along with Gonzaga, Liberty and Utah State. The Zags are the No. 1 overall seed in the tournament and there was little chance they’d be absent this season. Not so for the rest who as part of mid-major conferences must rely on winning their league tournament or hoping to impress NCAA selectors.