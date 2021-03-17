West Virginia cautions against COVID-19 spread amid bump

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia leaders cautioned residents to continue taking the coronavirus seriously as the state witnesses a slight bump in deaths and hospitalizations. Hospitalizations went up by 35 patients in two days to 190 on Wednesday. There have also been 34 new deaths reported this week so far. Outbreaks at churches grew to seven places across five counties. Republican Gov. Jim Justice said “we got to be really cautious.” Earlier this month, he lifted capacity limits on bars, restaurants and businesses. A statewide mask mandate remains in effect.