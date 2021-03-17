WVa private school savings accounts bill heads to governor

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — The West Virginia Senate has passed a bill Wednesday to allow publicly funded savings accounts for students to attend private schools. The bill now goes to the governor for his signature. The program would put state money into a special account that parents could then spend on private school tuition, homeschooling and other educational needs. Democrats and some educators say the bill will be costly, unnecessary and discriminatory. Another bill that would allow striking teachers to be fired has become law without the governor’s signature. County education boards could instead order the salary or hourly pay of a public employee to be deducted for each day of strike participation.