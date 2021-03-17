WVU’s Gondrezick earns AP All-American honors

(WVVA) - West Virginia guard, Kysre Gondrezick, has been tabbed an AP All-American as an Honorable Mention, the Associated Press announced Wednesday.

The redshirt senior led the team in scoring, averaging 19.9 points per game this season.

She becomes just the 13th WVU women's basketball player in program history to earn any All-American honor. Gondrezick is the first to be named an AP All-American since Teana Muldrow in 2018.

The Mountaineers begin their NCAA Tournament run on Sunday against 13-seed Lehigh at 8 p.m.