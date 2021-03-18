Autopsy: Deputy shot Casey Goodson Jr. 5 times in the back

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A final coroner’s report classified Casey Goodson Jr.’s death as a homicide, saying the 23-year-old died after being shot five times in the back by a Franklin County sheriff’s deputy. The final autopsy confirmed statements previously made by the victim’s family that he died after former Jason Meade shot him multiple times in the back and torso. The Franklin County coroner listed the cause of death as a homicide. That’s a medical determination used in cases where someone has died at someone else’s hand, but not a legal finding. It doesn’t imply criminal intent. The case remains under criminal investigation.