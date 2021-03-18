Beckley man pleads guilty to child pornography charge

Douglas Humphrey, 32

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - A Beckley man pleaded guilty on Thursday to one count of attempting to produce child pornography.

Douglas Humphrey, 32, admitted to communicating with a 15-year-old girl over Snapchat in August of 2020.

Humphrey asked her to meet to engage in sexual activity and asked the victim to send him video of herself having intercourse with another man.

Humphrey also admitted to having a similar conversation with the victim the month before, and received a video from her. He was arrested in August 2020 after going to the location he had planned to meet the victim.

Humphrey faces at least 15 years in prison and will be sentenced on July 2, 2021.