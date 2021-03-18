Biden and Harris to focus on shootings during Georgia trip

ATLANTA (AP) — The White House says President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris plan to meet with Asian American community leaders in Georgia in the wake of this week’s deadly shootings at three Atlanta-area massage parlors. The pair were already scheduled to travel Friday to Atlanta to tout the $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill, but the trip took on new meaning after the shootings. The visit also comes amid intense debate over voter rights in Georgia. Authorities have charged 21-year-old Robert Aaron Long with murder in the deaths of eight people, six of them women of Asian descent.