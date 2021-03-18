Biden dispatching Sen. Coons to Ethiopia amid Tigray crisis

President Joe Biden is dispatching Sen. Chris Coons to Ethiopia to meet with Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed to express the administration’s “grave concerns” about the growing humanitarian crisis and human rights abuses in the Tigray region and the risk of broader instability in the Horn of Africa. National security adviser Jake Sullivan said in a statement Thursday that Coons will also discuss the situation with African Union leaders. Coons, a Democrat, will be heading to Ethiopia as a long-running conflict in the Tigray intensifies and the Biden administration steps up pressure on Ahmed to withdraw troops from the northern region amid growing reports of war crimes.