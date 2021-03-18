Bond set at $225,000 for man who shot ex-NFL star

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Bail for the man who fatally shot ex-NFL star Will Smith in New Orleans in 2016 has been set at $225,000. A state judge set the bond Thursday for Cardell Hayes. It wasn’t immediately clear when he would be able to leave jail once the bail is obtained. Hayes was sentenced to 25 years in prison for a manslaughter conviction. But the jury’s verdict wasn’t unanimous and has since been ruled unconstitutional. Hayes insisted he shot Smith in self-defense during a confrontation over a traffic crash. Thursday’s bail was much lower than the $1.7 million bail he faced on his original 2016 charge of second-degree murder.